In July 2018 a horrifying video began to circulate on social media. It shows two women and two young children being led away at gunpoint by a group of Cameroonian soldiers. The captives are blindfolded, forced to the ground, and shot 22 times.

The government of Cameroon initially dismissed the video as "fake news." But BBC Africa Eye, through forensic analysis of the footage, can prove exactly where this happened, when it happened, and who is responsible for the killings.

Warning: this video contains disturbing content

*Update* In an interview with the Cameroonian Minister of communications earlier this week, the government finally acknowledged that the killings seen in this video were carried out by Cameroonian soldiers.