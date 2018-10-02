Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption US First Lady Melania Trump is travelling to Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump is set to arrive in Ghana's capital, Accra, in a solo trip that will see her visit four African countries.

The tour will focus on promoting health care and education programmes run by US foreign aid organisation USAID.

She will also visit Kenya, Malawi and Egypt to foster diplomatic relations.

In February, a row broke out after President Donald Trump allegedly used the word "shithole" to describe African nations.

Mrs Trump's trip to the continent is seen as helping to heal some of the divisions.

She will also promote her Be Best initiative which aims to tackle issues such as cyberbullying and boost healthy living. She tweeted that the campaign was going "international".

Mrs Trump said ahead of her trip that she was looking forward to visit "four beautiful and very different countries in Africa".

"She is interested in Africa because she has never been before and knows that each country will have its own unique history and culture." Stephanie Grisham, her communications director, said.