Image copyright AFP Image caption Dr Mukwege says the conflict in DR Congo is being waged to destroy Congolese women

Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege is known as "Doctor Miracle" for his ability to repair through reconstructive surgery the horrific damage inflicted on women who have been raped.

The 63-year-old Congolese gynaecologist set up the Panzi hospital in Democratic Republic of Congo eastern city of Bukavu nearly 20 years ago - shortly after he had his first experience of treating a woman who had been raped and mutilated by armed men.

Dr Mukwege recounted the horrific injury the patient had suffered in a BBC interview, saying the woman had not only been raped but bullets had been fired into her genitals and thighs.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Dr Mukwege talks to staff and students during a round at the ward for recovering patients

His hospital now treats more than 3,500 women a year. Sometimes Dr Mukwege performs as many as 10 operations a day.

"I... started a hospital made from tents. I built a maternity ward with an operating theatre. In 1998, everything was destroyed again. So, I started all over again in 1999," he told the BBC in 2013.

"The conflict in DR Congo is not between groups of religious fanatics. Nor is it a conflict between states. This is a conflict caused by economic interests - and it is being waged by destroying Congolese women," he said.

Fleeing and returning home

In September 2012, in a speech at the UN, he criticised President Joseph Kabila's government and other countries for not doing enough to stop what he called "an unjust war that has used violence against women and rape as a strategy of war".

The following month he was targeted by gunmen who broke into his home and briefly held his daughters hostage. He later fled with his family to Europe.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Operations at Panzi hospital were affected after Dr Mukwege fled when his life was threatened

He returned in 2013 following a campaign by local women who raised funds to pay for his return ticket.

"After that gesture, I couldn't really say no. And also, I am myself determined to help fight these atrocities, this violence."

"My life has had to change, since returning. I now live at the hospital and I take a number of security precautions, so I have lost some of my freedom," he told the BBC's Outlook programme in 2013.

He currently lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers at his hospital.

Dr Mukwege went to medical school in neighbouring Burundi and later studied gynaecology and obstetrics at the University of Angers in France.

He has received many other international awards, including the 2008 UN Human Rights Prize. He was named African of the Year in 2009.