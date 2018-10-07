Africa

In pictures: Melania Trump's whistle-stop Africa tour

  • 7 October 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump feeds a baby elephant a bottle of milk at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, October 5, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Melania Trump visited a Kenyan elephant orphanage on Friday where she bottle-fed one of the babies. She was given one of them to adopt.

US First Lady Melania Trump is visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt to promote children's welfare on what is her first major foreign trip alone.

President Donald Trump has not visited Africa since taking office in January 2017. In February, a row broke out after he allegedly used "shithole" to describe some African nations.

Mrs Trump's week-long trip to the continent is seen as an attempt to heal some of the divisions.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump takes a safari in Nairobi, Kenya, October 5, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The US First Lady's decision to wear a pith helmet on safari in Kenya has drawn criticism. The 19th Century headgear is seen by some as symbolic of colonial rule.
US First Lady Melania Trump receives flowers during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018 as she begins her week long trip to Africa to promote her 'Be Best' campaign. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Her tour began in Accra on Tuesday where she later took tea with Ghana's first lady and visited a healthcare clinic.
Women carrying drinks on their heads watch as the motorcade that carries the media covering U.S. first lady Melania Trump passes in Accra, Ghana, October 2, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption These Ghanaian women in the capital, Accra, did not look overly impressed as Mrs Trump's motorcade passed by.
US First Lady Melania Trump walk through the Door of No Return (where slaves were loaded onto ships and sold in the Americas) as she tours the Cape Coast Castle, a former slave trading fort, in Cape Coast, Ghana, on October 3, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption She visited a former slave fort the next day and is pictured here in the "Door of No Return" - the last bit of African soil slaves touched before being sent to the Americas.
US First Lady Melania Trump with Kwesi Essel-Blankson, Museum Educator, at the Cape Coast Castle, a former slave trading fort, in Cape Coast, on October 3, 2018, during the second day of her week-long trip to Africa to promote her 'Be Best' campaign. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Cape Coast Castle was a major outpost on the Atlantic slave trading route. "What happened so many years ago is really a tragedy," she said.
Children wave the American and Ghana flags for US First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018 as she begins her week long trip to Africa to promote her 'Be Best' campaign. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Like many first ladies, Melania Trump has chosen to use her platform to discuss issues affecting children.
Melania Trump waves as she lands in Malawi Image copyright AFP
Image caption Her tour of four African nations is to be completed within less than a week.
US First Lady Melania Trump and the First Lady of Malawi Gertrude Maseko pose for a photograph at the State House in Lilongwe, on October 4, 2018, as she pays a one day visit to the country as part of her solo tour of Africa promoting her children's welfare programme. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Malawi's First Lady Gertrude Maseko welcomed her US counterpart on Thursday.
US First Lady Melania Trump (2nd L) visits Chipala Primary School alongside head teacher Maureen Masi (L) on October 4, 2018 during a 1-day visit in Malawi, part of her week long trip to Africa to promote her 'Be Best' campaign. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Mrs Trump met children at a primary school in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe.
US First Lady Melania Trump visits Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe on October 4, 2018 during a 1-day visit in Malawi, part of her week long trip to Africa to promote her 'Be Best' campaign. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The US First Lady watched an outdoor lesson at the school in Malawi
US First Lady Melania Trump visits the Giza Pyramids on October 6, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Egypt, Mrs Trump visited the Giza pyramids near Cairo
Melania Trump in Egypt. 6 Oct 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Sporting a Panama hat, the First Lady also posed for the cameras in front of the Sphinx
Egyptian President's wife Intissar Amer with US First Lady Melania Trump at the Ittihadia presidential Palace in the capital Cairo. 6 Oct 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Mrs Trump was welcomed to Cairo by her Egyptian counterpart, First Lady Intissar Amer al-Sisi

Pictures from AFP and Reuters

