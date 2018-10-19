Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 12 - 18 October 2018

  • 19 October 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A handout photo made available by the OIS/IOC shows Zaineb Sghaier of Tunisia (blue) in action against Natacha Veronique Nabaina of Cameroon (yellow) in the Wrestling Women"s Freestyle 65kg Group B at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 13 October 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption At the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Saturday, Tunisia's Zaineb Sghaier (in blue) tussles with Natacha Veronique Nabaina of Cameroon in the wrestling competition...
Victory George of Nigeria competes in the Women"s Long Jump Stage 2 at the Athletics Field, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 14 October 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption While in the athletics stadium on Sunday, Nigeria's Victory George takes part in the long jump.
A Congolese fan cheers before the start of the 2019 AFCON group G qualifier match between Liberia and Congo at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, Liberia Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the continent, football fans could watch a host of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and on Tuesday in Liberia's capital, Monrovia, this Congolese fan gets ready for his nation's clash with the Lone Stars. Congo go on to lose 2-1.
A supporter looks on during the African Cup of Nations qualification match between Nigeria and Libya in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in southern Nigeria, on October 13, 2018. - Nigeria beat Libya 4-0 with Odion Ighalo grabbing a hat-trick for the Super Eagles to get their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign firmly back on track in Uyo, southern Nigeria Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Saturday, this fan from Nigeria watches her team beat Libya 4-0 under the hot sun in Uyo, southern Nigeria.
Congolese migrants expelled from Angola attempt to push a rented bicycle to transport their belongings along the dirt road to Tshikapa, Kasai province near the border with Angola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, October 12, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Tens of thousands of Congolese have been forced back to their country from Angola in recent days. On Friday, this group struggle to wheel their belongings along a road in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai province.
A Sufi committee gathering during Kharja Issawiya in the SaÃ¯da Manoubia mausoleum in Manouba in Tunis,Tunisia on 14 October 2018. The committee is composed of men and women who gather to perform religious song and various dances to commemorate the life of the saint SaÃ¯da Manoubia who used to inhabit the region in the past. Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Tunisia on Sunday, Sufis gather in the Saïda Manoubia mausoleum in Manouba to perform religious songs and dances to commemorate the life of the revered figure.
Farmers harvest cotton in a field at Al-Hawaber village, Sharqia Governorate, north east of Cairo, Egypt, 16 October 2018 (Issued 17 October 2018). According to media reports, Egyptian cotton production, locally nicknamed "The white gold", is on track to regain its world renowned value as exports rates increased by 6.9 percent in the fiscal year 2017-2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption An Egyptian cotton worker harvests the crop, which is a key export for the country, on Tuesday in the village of al-Hawaber, north-east of Cairo.
Boxs of pomegranates at the village of Tastour the North of Tunisia, 16 October 2018. Most Tunisian pomegranate producers export their fruit, about 80 percent of which is shipped to neighboring countries and also sold in Gulf countries Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day in the Tunisian village of Testour, in the north, farmers gather the pomegranate harvest, much of which is exported across the region.
Blacksmiths are seen at work preparing parts to be used to build boats at the port of Mopti on October 13, 2018. - Due to the strategic position close to the Niger River, fishing represents one of the Mopti"s most important activity Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Mali's river port of Mopti on Saturday, blacksmiths are preparing parts that will help to build fishing boats.
An excavator removes debris from the banks of the Sume river on October 12, 2018, after it burst its banks in the eastern village of Nanyinza, in Uganda"s Bududa district. - At least 34 people were killed after the river in eastern Uganda burst its banks, sending thick sludge and rocks barrelling into homes, disaster officials said Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday, a digger removes debris that was washed down the mountain after torrential rains caused a landslide on Mount Elgon in eastern Uganda, killing 43 people.
Cars are piled up in a street after being swept away by torrential rains in the city of Mohamedia near the Tunisian capital Tunis on October 18, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption While across the continent in Tunisia, cars are smashed together by flooding after heavy rains hit the capital, Tunis, on Thursday.
Malagasy army personnel inspect firearms that are being destroyed by a bulldozer during a ceremony organised by the government to disable approximately 800 weapons, on October 16, 2018, on Antananarivo"s May 13th Square. - These weapons are mainly handmade hunting rifles and assault rifles from abroad. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday, in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, soldiers inspect guns that are about to be crushed by a bulldozer in an effort to reduce the number of weapons in circulation.

