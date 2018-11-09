Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 2-8 November 2018

  • 9 November 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Woman sews. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Saturday a student keen to become a fashion designer gets to work in Mogadishu in Somalia.
Fishermen arrange their nets. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While on the same day over in Western Sahara fishermen arrange their nets.
Fishermen on a boat. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Anakao community in Madagascar go fishing on a smaller scale the next day...
Fisherman tends to his net in the sea. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption This Anakao fisherman dives right in to the water to gather the net.
Shura Kitata, left, and Lelisa Desisa, right, run. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day in the US, Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa, right, eventually overtakes compatriot Shura Kitat to win the New York City Marathon.
Statue of Mohamed Salah. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The next day, a statue of the Ethiopian footballer Mohamed Salah raises eyebrows, with some asking if it looks anything like him.
Brandon Mavuta celebrates. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also on Tuesday, Zimbabwean cricketer Bradon Mayuta rejoices after a Bangladeshi cricketer is dismissed. Zimbabwe go on to win the test match.
Ilhan Omar celebrates. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also celebrating, one time Somali refugee Ilhan Omar is elected into the US House of Representatives.
Women from the Ethiopian Jewish community pray. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The same day in Jerusalem, a woman from the Ethiopian Jewish community prays during the Sigd holiday.
A priestess lies on the floor and spits water on two eggs. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A different type of festival is marked in Abidjan on the same day by a priestess carrying out a purification ceremony - the Abissa forgiveness festival.
Polling official wait for voters at a polling station of Isotry district in Antananarivo. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Election officials wait to open the polls on Wednesday for Madagascar's presidential election where 36 people compete for the top job.
Residents trying to salvage their belonging from a fire that ravaged overnight a section of the Anosibe central market in Antananarivo. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption After polls close, disaster strikes as a fire guts buidlings in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, and people salvage what is left.
Prince Charles watches women pounding. Image copyright PA
Image caption And on Thursday Prince Charles gets a cooking lesson in Nigeria's capital Abuja on his last day of his West African tour.

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Reuters and Getty Images

Related Topics

Around the BBC