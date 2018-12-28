Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 21-27 December 2018

  • 28 December 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week.

A marine biology student identifies a starfish during a marine biology survey in the Indian Ocean in False Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 22 December 2018. Lead by Professor Colin Attwood from the University of Cape Town (UCT) a marine biology survey has been running each year for the past seven years by marine biology students and interested snorklers. In a designated area of the Simonstown harbour marine species are identified and logged Image copyright EPA
Image caption A marine biology student in South Africa snaps this starfish off the coast of Cape Town during an underwater safari on Saturday.
People queue to drink fresh water from a burst pipe at Uhuru Park during Christmas Day Celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya December 25, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Christmas Day on Tuesday, a burst pipe provides people with fresh water in Uhuru Park in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
A group of scouts attend a protestant Christmas cult in the Baptist Community of the Congo River in Loma, near Mbanza-Ngungu, Democratic Republic of Congo, on December, 25, 2018, during the Christian holiday of Christmas and five days ahead of the Democratic Republic of the Congo"s elections Image copyright AFP
Image caption A group of scouts attend a Christmas Day service near the city of Mbanza-Ngungu in western Democratic Republic of Congo...
A girl looks on during a protestant Christmas cult in the Baptist Community of the Congo River in Loma, near Mbanza-Ngungu, Democratic Republic of Congo, on December, 25, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption While most people are focused on what is happening at the front, the photographer captures the attention of one young girl.
People walk near Santa Claus toys displayed for sale for Christmas and new year in Cairo, Egypt, 25 December 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Santa Claus toys are on display in a market in Egypt's capital, Cairo.
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they march along the street during anti-government protests in Khartoum, Sudan December 25, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In mainly Muslim Sudan on Christmas Day, demonstrators take to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, to call for an end to President Omar al-Bashir's 29-year rule.
Girls train for the first time at a Libyan football academy in Tripoli, Libya December 21, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Friday, girls get to train for the first time at a football academy in Libya's capital, Tripoli.
A rescue helicopter evacuates a mother and her new born baby after being rescued with other nearly 300 migrants off the coast of Libya on December 21, 2018 by Proactiva Open Arms organisation Image copyright AFP
Image caption Off the coast of Libya on the same day, a Maltese helicopter winches a mother and her new born baby to safety after she was rescued in a stricken boat with nearly 300 others...
Picture shows a new born baby rescued with her mother and other nearly 300 migrants off the coast of Libya by the Proactiva Open Arms organisation on December 21, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The baby is then taken to hospital in Malta.

