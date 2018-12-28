Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police clashed with opposition supporters in eastern DR Congo on Thursday

The European Union (EU) has condemned the Democratic Republic of Congo's decision to expel its ambassador ahead of crucial elections on Sunday.

The order for Bart Ouvry to leave within 48 hours was "completely unjustified", an EU spokeswoman said.

DR Congo said it had taken the decision in retaliation for sanctions imposed on ruling party presidential candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.

The run-up to DR Congo's poll has been marred by violence and chaos.

On Thursday, opposition supporters ransacked an Ebola assessment centre in the eastern city of Beni to protest against the election commission's decision to postpone the poll there and in two other areas until March.

Why Congo matters:

Clashes also broke out in the opposition strongholds of Goma and Butembo, both in the east of the country.

The election commission said the poll in Beni, Butembo and the western town of Yumbi would be delayed until March because of insecurity and an Ebola outbreak in the east, which has so far claimed more than 300 lives.

With President Joseph Kabila's successor due to be sworn in next month, it appears the votes of more than a million people could be discounted.

But in an interview with the BBC, Mr Kabila insisted that postponing the vote until after the final result was due to be declared was lawful.

"Don't worry, the law has catered for such issues," Mr Kabila said.

He is backing Mr Shadary, his former interior minister, who is facing a strong challenge from ex-oil tycoon Martin Fayulu and Felix Tshisekedi, the son of the late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi.

What led to the diplomatic row?

Sanctions were first imposed on Mr Shardary in 2017 for human rights violations, including a crackdown on the opposition.

Key presidential hopefuls:

On 10 December, EU foreign ministers extended a travel ban and asset freeze on Mr Shardary and 13 other people over "the obstruction of the electoral process and the related human rights violations".

On Thursday, DR Congo's Foreign Minister Leonard She Okitundu said the government had "patiently" asked the EU to suspend the sanctions until after the elections, but it had refused.

DR Congo had therefore been forced to take reciprocal action, and "punish" the EU for its "reprehensible behaviour", he added.

In its reaction, the EU said it considered the expulsion of Mr Ouvry, a Belgian national, as regrettable and "completely unjustified".

"On the eve of very challenging elections in DRC, such a decision can only be considered counterproductive," a spokeswoman told the BBC.