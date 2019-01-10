Image caption Supporters of Felix Tshisekedi have been celebrating his historic victory

Given the deeply polarised nature of politics the Democratic Republic of Congo any result was going to leave a divisive aftermath.

And already the other opposition leader, Martin Fayulu, has denounced the victory of Felix Tshisekedi as a "fraud" that the people would "never accept" it.

The figures certainly surprised the powerful Catholic Church which - according to the Reuters news agency - told diplomats a few days ago that Mr Fayulu was the clear victor.

The church had more than 40,000 election monitors and warned that there had been irregularities.

The full results were, with turnout reportedly 48%:

Felix Tshisekedi - 7 million votes

- 7 million votes Martin Fayulu - 6.4 million votes

- 6.4 million votes Emmanuel Shadary - 4.4 million votes

Mr Tshisekedi is the first opposition leader to win the presidency since the country became independent more than 50 years ago.

But rumours in recent days of talks between his party and the incumbent President Joseph Kabila have deepened suspicions among other opposition figures that this moment will not represent a decisive break with the past.

Felix Tshisekedi - his own man

Son of late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, who died in 2017

He has promised to make the fight against poverty his priority

Backed out of an opposition deal to have a unity candidate

Ran on his own ticket with the backing of politician Vital Kamerhe

Nicknamed "Fatshi", short for three of his names Felix Antoine Tshilombo

Became leader of of his father's UDPS party in March 2018

The man who stepped out of his father's shadow

Mr Tshisekedi is the son of a legendary figure in Congolese politics - the late Etienne Tshisekedi - and leads the largest opposition party.

But up to now he has not enjoyed a reputation for political effectiveness.

Whether Mr Tshisekedi has the intention or the capacity to challenge the powerful hold Mr Kabila enjoys over the army, security services and key ministries will determine whether politics here has really entered a new era.

He has already spoken of working with Mr Kabila to ensure the success of democracy.

For Mr Fayulu there are difficulties too. How does he decide to react?

The most likely route for the moment is to try and challenge the result within the 10-day period parties are allowed under the law.

Given the closeness of the vote, his supporters will point to claims of irregularities in several areas.

Least objectionable

Significantly the church and civil society on Wednesday called on citizens to avoid becoming involved in violence a recognition of the dangers involved in street protests while facing security forces with a heavy-handed reputation.

Mr Tshisekedi is seen by many here in DR Congo as the opposition candidate who would have been least objectionable to President Joseph Kabila, who has been in power for 18 years.

It is perhaps significant that neither Mr Kabila or his party have so far voiced any objection to the result.