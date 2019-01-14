Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The sound installation is somewhere in the Namib desert, which is 81,000 sq km

The world's oldest desert is to be blessed with one of the most listened-to songs - Africa by Toto.

Namibian artist Max Siedentopf has set up a sound installation in the coastal Namib Desert to play on loop, in tribute to the soft rock classic.

The 1982 track is quadruple platinum, and was the most streamed song in 2017, with over 440m views on YouTube.

Mr Siedentopf tells the BBC it is set to play forever, with solar batteries "to keep Toto going for all eternity".

The almost five-minute song has remained popular in today's pop culture, and has been subject to memes and even entire Reddit pages.

"[I] wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit 'Africa' in Africa," explains the 27-year-old artist.

"Some [Namibians] love it and some say it's probably the worst sound installation ever. I think that's a great compliment."

He has chosen an undisclosed spot in the 55-million-year-old Namib desert to set up six speakers attached to an MP3 player with the single track on it.

Mr Siedentopf says he hopes the song will play for another 55 million years.

"Most parts of the installation were chosen to be as durable as possible, but I'm sure the harsh environment of the desert will devour the installation eventually."

Until then, only the most loyal Toto fans will be able to find this "treasure" among the sands, Mr Siedentopf says.