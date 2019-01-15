Image copyright MDC Image caption It's unclear who was behind the attack on MDC headquarters in the capital, Harare

The main office of Zimbabwe's opposition party, MDC, has been torched following protests sparked by the doubling of the fuel price.

Photos taken at the scene show security gates torn down, windows smashed and burnt debris on the floor.

Several people have been killed and hundreds arrested following protests in the capital, Harare, and Bulawayo.

Social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, have been blocked and businesses have closed.

The government has blamed the opposition and political rights groups for Monday's violence.

It is not clear why the opposition's headquarters would have been targeted.

Security Minister Owen Ncube confirmed there had been deaths but did not give an exact death toll.

He blamed opposition figures and political rights groups for the violence and said an investigation was under way.

Zimbabwe's governing Zanu-PF party says its property has also been damaged.

The state-owned Herald newspaper reports that "MDC-Alliance protesters burnt a Zanu-PF district office" in central Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa - who is trying to revive Zimbabwe's struggling economy - said the fuel price rise was aimed at tackling shortages caused by an increase in fuel use and "rampant" illegal trading.

Protesters accuse the president of not understanding their situation.

For a second day residents in the suburb of Epworth in the capital are back on the streets and businesses remain shut in the capital and Bulawayo, the BBC's Shinagi Nyoka in Harare reports.

Zimbabwe is experiencing high inflation while wages have stagnated.

The southern African nation faces a severe shortage of US dollar cash and confidence in its bond notes, which are supposed to be worth the same as the dollar, is low.

The bond notes, or "bollars", have lost value because of a lack of foreign currency backing the note, and are now worth much less than a dollar.

Zimbabwean companies are also not producing enough to satisfy local demand or to earn foreign currency by exporting goods. Instead, the country is importing more than it is exporting and struggling to pay.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Roads were blocked and cars were torched in Harare

Image copyright AFP Image caption Riot police officers cleared the roads littered with burnt tyres

People 'sponsoring' unrest

In a televised address on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said the fuel price hike would address the ongoing fuel problems, which have seen motorists queuing for hours at petrol stations.

He said the government would crackdown on "elements bent on taking advantage of the current fuel shortages to cause and sponsor unrest and instability in the country".

The hike means petrol prices rose from $1.24 (£0.97) a litre to $3.31 , with diesel up from $1.36 a litre to $3.11.

"People are protesting now that things are hurting. People are suffering," a resident of Epworth told our reporter.

'Where is the president?'

He added that the government does not seem to have solutions to their problems and called on it to step down.

Many protesters said the president - who left the country on Sunday for a trip to Russia and several central Asian countries - should have cancelled his trip to deal with the crisis.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Protesters in Bulawayo blocked the main road leading to the city

"We want Mnangagwa to know our displeasure in his failure," an angry Mthandazo Moyo in Bulawayo told news agency AFP.

"[Former President] Mugabe was evil but he listened," he added.

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change said: "We have a national crisis which is descending into a humanitarian crisis."

Mr Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017 after long-time ruler Robert Mugabe resigned following a military takeover and mass demonstrations.

He won a controversial poll last year that was marred by violence and claims of election rigging.