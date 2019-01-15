Blasts and gunfire around Nairobi hotel

Explosions and gunfire are being reported around a hotel complex in Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Local television showed smoke rising from the compound in the Westland district of the city, which houses the Dusit hotel as well as offices.

"We are under attack," a person inside the complex told Reuters news agency.

Several vehicles are on fire in the car park. Police have been sent to the area.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

