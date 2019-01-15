Africa

Kenya attack: Images from Nairobi's Dusit hotel complex

  • 15 January 2019
Kenyan police are at the scene of an attack on a hotel complex in the Westland district of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Image caption The security forces are trying to evacuate civilians from the Dusit hotel compound
Image caption The area came under attack on Tuesday afternoon, with blasts and gunshots heard at the scene
Image caption Many workers barricaded themselves in their offices, while others were escorted to safety
Image caption The Somali-based militant group al-Shabab said it carried out the attack
Image caption There have been no details on casualties so far
Image caption Police say the area has been cordoned off and motorists should avoid it