Ethnic violence in four villages in western Democratic Republic of Congo left at least 890 dead over just three days last month, the UN says.

"Credible sources" say clashes between Banunu and Batende communities took place in Yumbi territory, the UN Human Rights Office says.

Most of the area's population has reportedly been displaced.

Voting in the 30 December presidential election was postponed in Yumbi because of violence.

The attacks had reportedly taken place on 16-18 December.

Some 465 houses and buildings were burned down or pillaged, including two primary schools, a health centre, a health post, a market and the office of the country's independent electoral commission, the UN said.

The displaced residents include some 16,000 people who sought refuge by crossing the Congo river into neighbouring Congo-Brazzaville, it added.

The report also suggested at least 82 people had been injured in the attacks but the UN said it expected the actual number of casualties to be higher.

"It is crucial that this shocking violence be promptly, thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators be brought to justice," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Voting in the presidential election was postponed in Yumbi and two areas of North Kivu province

Yumbi, part of Mai-Ndombe Province, is normally a peaceful area, correspondents say.

Voting in the presidential election there, as well as in Beni and Butembo in eastern North Kivu Province, was postponed until March with the electoral commission blaming insecurity and an Ebola outbreak.

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi was declared winner but another opponent of the current administration, Martin Fayulu, insists he won.