A Ghanaian undercover journalist has been shot dead as he drove home, after a politician called for retribution against him.

Local media reports say unidentified men on motorbikes shot Ahmed Hussein-Suale three times in the capital Accra.

He was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations and had investigated corruption in Ghana's football leagues.

The undercover report on cash gifts led to a lifetime ban for the former head of Ghana's Football Association.

BBC Africa Eye made a documentary about the scandal in 2018 after gaining access to the investigation led by controversial journalist Anas Aremayaw Anas, who runs Tiger Eye.

After the BBC broadcast the film, Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong circulated photos of Mr Hussein-Suale and called for retribution against him.

"If he comes here, beat him," Mr Agyapong says in video published on news site Ghana Web. "Whatever happens, I'll pay."

In a defiant social media post Mr Anas said he would not be silenced after the murder of his team member.

Mr Hussien-Suale was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck in the Accra suburb of Madina at about 23:00 GMT on Wednesday night, reports say.

His body has reportedly been taken to the Police Hospital Morgue and will be buried soon.

The investigative journalist co-operated with the BBC on several stories, including an investigation into human body parts sold for ritual magic in Malawi.