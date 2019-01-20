Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians have been celebrating the festival of Timket, or Epiphany, which commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.

Image copyright AFP

In Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, thousands of worshippers marched through the streets on Friday, the eve of the festival, to the Jan Meda sports grounds.

Image copyright AFP

Each church took its tabot, a model of the Ark of the Covenant that according to tradition contains the 10 Commandments, on the procession.

Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera

Musicians playing traditional trumpets, or imbilta, led the way.

This symbolises the description in the Bible that trumpets were played when the Ark of the Covenant was being moved.

Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera

Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera

Church leaders, dressed in their religious robes and carrying crucifixes and umbrellas, then followed.

Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera

Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera

Spiritual singers, or azmari, chanted and clapped along to traditional praise songs known as mezmur.

Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera

The worshippers then spent Friday night at Jan Meda and then on Saturday were sprinkled with holy water, re-enacting the baptism of Jesus.

Photos by the BBC's Amensisa Negera and AFP.