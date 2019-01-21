Image copyright AFP Image caption Protests in the capital city of Khartoum have entered their sixth week

The authorities in protest-hit Sudan have removed accreditation from two foreign reporters.

It means they will not be allowed to report on events in the country where anti-government demonstrations have entered their sixth week.

The two journalists work for Saudi-based Al Arabiya and Turkey's Anadolu news agency respectively.

The authorities said they wanted to review the journalists' status, but gave no further explanation.

Sudan's external information council, which is responsible for accrediting foreign media organisations, said the freeze would continue until the review was completed, Reuters news agency reports.

Protests began in Sudan last month over the economic situation in the country but are now focused on removing long-time President Omar al-Bashir from office.

Officials say 26 people have died in the protests, but rights groups say more than 40 have been killed.