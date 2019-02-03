No traffic in Addis Ababa as Ethiopia marks Car Free Day
- 3 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Addis Ababa and other cities across Ethiopia are observing the country's third Car Free Day.
With none of the usual traffic clogging the capital, Sunday football devotees took to the streets.
The monthly event is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and fight air pollution.
The measure was implemented by the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was elected last April
The event also allowed skateboarders to show off their skills.
All photos by Eduardo Soteras, AFP