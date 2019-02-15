Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 February 2019

  • 15 February 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week:

Soweto Gospel Choir pose with their award at the 61st annual Grammy awards at Microsoft Theater on 10 February 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Sunday in Los Angeles, the Soweto Gospel Choir pose for photographers after winning their third Grammy award.
Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara performs onstage during the 61st annual Grammy awards pre-telecast show on 10 February 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara performs at the event on the same day, with a visual backdrop that combines Dogon, afrofuturist and ancient Egyptian elements.
People dance and sing next to Ugandan singer Jackie Akello (C) during the 16th International African music festival 'Sauti za Busara' at the Old Fort in Stone town, Zanzibar, on 8 February 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Uganda singer Jackie Akello, in pink, joins revellers at the Sauti za Busara festival on Friday...
African musicians perform in front of a huge mural on stage at the 16th International African music festival 'Sauti za Busara' at the Old Fort in Stone town, Zanzibar, on 8 February 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The annual event takes place in Stone Town on the Tanzanian archipelago of Zanzibar...
People wait for a show to begin at the 16th International African music festival 'Sauti za Busara' at the Old Fort in Stone town, Zanzibar, on 8 February 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Fans come to the event to see musicians from Tanzania and across the continent perform.
A boy dances at Ribadu Square, Jimeta, Adamawa State, Nigeria where the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold a rally, on February 14, 2019. Nigerians will cast ballots on February 16 in presidential and legislative elections. Image copyright AFP
Image caption This boy dances on the steps at a public square in Nigeria's north-eastern Adawama State ahead of a political rally for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday.
This picture taken on 13 February 2019, shows discarded shoes and a picture of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari lying the ground in front of the main entrance of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, where 15 people were killed on 12 February 2019 in a stampede during a government election campaign rally in Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday, 15 people were killed in a stampede during an election rally for Nigeria's governing APC party at a stadium in the southern city of Port Harcourt. This photo taken the next day captures the aftermath.
A woman smiles as she holds Valentine's Day gifts in a shop in Lagos' main airport on 13 February 2019. Supermarkets and shops stockpiled with Valentine's Day flowers and cards across the country are recording low sales because people are preoccupied with upcoming elections due on 16 February, Image copyright AFP
Image caption Nigeria goes to the polls on 16 February. Some shops and businesses say election fever has slowed sales on Valentine's Day items like these pictured in Lagos on Wednesday.
Packaged roses sit at Wildfire Flowers on 12 February 2019 in Naivasha, Kenya. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption These roses in Kenya are being prepped on Tuesday for transportation ahead of Valentine's Day...
A man packages hypericum flowers at Wildfire Flowers on 12 February 2019 in Naivasha, Kenya. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Kenya is the third-biggest exporter of cut flowers in the world, according to industry data.
A statue of Haile Selassie is unveiled at the opening of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit at African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 10 February 2019. Image copyright Anadolu Agency
Image caption On Sunday, a statue of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie is unveiled outside the the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. During his political career, he helped to establish the AU's predecessor, the Organization of African Unity.
Sabrine Khalifa Mansour (L) is crowned Miss Tunisia 2019 during the beauty pageant held in Tunis, Tunisia, on 9 February 2019. Image copyright Anadolu Agency
Image caption While on Saturday, Sabrine Khalifa Mansour is crowned Miss Tunisia 2019 at the pageant in the capital city, Tunis.

Images courtesy of AFP, Anadolu Agency and Getty Images

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC