Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ajay Gupta (L) - pictured here with his brother Atul and Duduzane Zuma - has denied any wrongdoing

South African authorities have said that controversial businessman Ajay Gupta is no longer wanted by police.

An arrest warrant for Mr Gupta, issued in February 2018 for corruption charges, was cancelled on Thursday.

The authorities had sought to question Mr Gupta on allegations that he attempted to bribe former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Mr Gupta, who is a close friend of ex-President Jacob Zuma, maintains his innocence and denies knowing Mr Jonas.

Mr Jonas told the commission investigating state corruption that Mr Gupta had offered him a $42m (£32m) to take up the post of finance minister.

He said this happened during a meeting set up by Duduzane Zuma - Mr Zuma's son.

Corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma were provisionally withdrawn last month, while evidence continues to be heard by the corruption commission.

As a consequence, police say, they had to withdraw the arrest warrant against Mr Gupta.