Image copyright Reuters Image caption Muhammadu Buhari was first elected president in 2015 (file photo)

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been re-elected for a second four-year term, final results from Saturday's general election show.

The 76-year-old defeated his main rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, with a margin of just under four million votes.

Mr Abubakar's People's Democratic Party has rejected the result.

Delays and violence marred the run-up to the poll but no independent observer has cited electoral fraud.

Turnout was just below 35% of registered voters, according to the Nigerian electoral commission (Inec).

The commission will make a formal declaration on Wednesday.

Lowest turnout in 20 years

By Tomi Oladipo, BBC News, Abuja

The announcing of Nigeria's election result dragged on through its second day as the paperwork came in from around the country. But as Tuesday night wore on, the outcome became more apparent, with President Buhari securing 15 million votes.

Initial results indicated high voter turnouts in the north, from where Mr Buhari has received the bulk of his votes. But the national turnout figures look to have been the lowest since the country's return to democracy 20 years ago.

The opposition People's Democratic Party alleges some figures were incorrect but the ruling All Progressives Congress dismissed these claims.

Nigeria's electoral commission will review any alleged discrepancies before announcing the final results and declaring the winner.

A former soldier, Mr Buhari led a military regime in the 1980s, and was first elected president in 2015. He will face a range of problems including power shortages, corruption, security threats, and an economic slowdown.

The president has quelled a militant Islamist rebellion in Nigeria's north-east, but Boko Haram remains active. There has also been an upsurge in violence in the Middle Belt as traditional herders and more settled farmers have clashed.