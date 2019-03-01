Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 February 2019

  • 1 March 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa this week:

A masked man performs a dance as supporters of Senegal"s presidential candidate Madicke Niang attend a rally in The Alassane Djigo Stadium in Pikine on February 22, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Supporters of Senegalese opposition candidate Madicke Niang are entertained at a rally in the capital Dakar ahead of the presidential election.
A woman carries a child as she casts her vote during the presidential election, at a polling station in Medina neighbourhood, Dakar, Senegal February 24, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On polling day, a woman in Dakar votes in secret, but her child is more interested in the photographer.
A woman casts her ballot as she votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections on February 23, 2019, at a polling station in Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Nigeria's southern city of Port Harcourt, voters in the queue for the ballot papers look on as people cast their votes in the general election...
Electoral commission officers and voters talk while votes are counted at Shagari Primary School polling station in Yola, Adamawa State, on February 23, 2019 after the polls closed on the day of the general election Image copyright AFP
Image caption ...and after polls close in the north-eastern city of Yola, an election official shows voters the long presidential ballot paper with 73 parties on it.
People celebrate on February 27, 2019 in a street of Kano, the re-election of Muhammadu Buhari as Nigerian president Image copyright AFP
Image caption Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari come out to celebrate in the northern city of Kano after he was announced as the election winner, while his main rival Atiku Abubakar complains of fraud.
Algerian policemen block a march of Algerian students protesting against a potential fifth term for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, 26 February 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In the Algerian capital Algiers, a metal barrier separates police and students who are protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika running for a fifth term in April's election.
Worshipers from the Nigerian Pentecostal church Salvation Ministries attend the 5th Sunday service at their church headquarters in Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria, on February 24, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Worshippers at a Pentecostal church in Port Harcourt in Nigeria turn their thoughts away from politics and towards God at a Sunday service.
A horseman prepares to parade for the opening ceremony of the Panafrican Film and Television Festival in Ouagadougou, on February 23, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A parade in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou marks the start of the biennial African film festival Fespaco, which is 50 years old.
An honour guard prepares for the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Casablanca Airport for their tour of Morocco Image copyright PA
Image caption In Morocco, a guard of honour waits for the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before they start their three-day tour of the country.
Senegalese fisherman Modu Samba catches a fish in the Atlantic Ocean off the 400 year old fishing village of Ngor, near Dakar, 26 February 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Off the coast of Senegal, a fisherman takes to his small canoe to try and earn a living - as large-scale fishing further out to sea threatens his livelihood.
A Kenyan LGBT activist wears rainbow socks as he and his friends wait for a court ruling on an anti-homosexual law at a court in Nairobi, Kenya, 22 February 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Kenyan LGBT activists dressed up for a High Court ruling on whether gay sex should no longer be illegal, but the case was postponed.
Woman selling incense in a market Image copyright Amensisa Negera/BBC
Image caption All types of incense, burners and coffee pots are available at this stall in Dessie in Ethiopia's Amhara region.
