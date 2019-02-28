Image copyright Alph Lukau/Facebook Image caption Pastor Alph Lukau (in blue) claimed he had brought this man back to life

A South African preacher has tried to confront another pastor for "bringing Christianity into disrepute" by staging a bogus resurrection.

Self-styled prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng stood outside the locked gates of Pastor Alph Lukau's church and shouted "I'm here to get answers".

He said if the pastor really had the power to resurrect, they should head over to Nelson Mandela's grave.

A viral video showing the supposed resurrection was widely mocked.

It shows Mr Lukau shouting "rise up" to a man lying in a coffin who then jerks upright to cheers from worshippers.

Funeral companies say they were manipulated into being involved.

"I'm not here to fight anyone, I'm here to get answers from my fellow brother in the Lord," Mr Motsoeneng, of the Church of Incredible Happenings, shouts outside Mr Lukau's church near Johannesburg.

"If it's true that you resurrected a man, then let's go to Mandela's grave to do the same."

Mr Motsoeneng, however, has also been mocked online after saying he had gone to heaven and taken photographs using his smartphone.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa entered the row on Thursday, saying the government should curb "religious leaders of questionable practices" who took advantage of people.

"We do not want to interfere with people's religious beliefs, but we should have a conversation about how we deal with these bogus pastors," he said.

Three funeral companies say they were manipulated by Pastor Lukau's "scheme" and are taking legal action for damage to their reputations.

Kingdom Blue, Kings & Queens Funeral Services and Black Phoenix told local media that church representatives tricked them in different ways to achieve the "resurrection".