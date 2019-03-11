Ethiopian Airlines 'black box found'

A black box from the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday has now been recovered by investigators, state media report.

The crash happened at 08:44 local time (05:44 GMT), six minutes after the months-old Boeing 737 Max-8 took off.

It was en route from Addis Ababa to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, and all 157 people on board the flight were killed.

Experts have warned it is too early to say what caused the disaster.

The black box recovered from the crash site is the cockpit voice recorder, according to Ethiopia's state television network.

The aircraft came down near the town of Bishoftu, 60km (37 miles) south-east of the capital.

There were more than 30 nationalities on board the flight, including Kenyans, Canadians and Britons.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

