Ethiopian Airlines: Who are the victims?

Image caption The crash site is around 60km (37 miles) south-east of the Ethiopian capital

Passengers from more than 30 countries were on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi that crashed on Sunday, killing 157 people.

Among the victims were 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians and seven Britons, according to a passenger list from the doomed flight published by Ethiopian officials.

A number of passengers are believed to have been affiliated with the UN.

Here's what is known about some of the victims.

Kenya

Image copyright Georgetown Law Image caption Cedric Asiavugwa

Among the victims was Cedric Asiavugwa, a third-year law student at Georgetown University.

He was travelling to Nairobi to attend the funeral of one of his relatives, reports say.

"With his passing, the Georgetown family has lost a stellar student, a great friend to many, and a dedicated champion for social justice across East Africa and the world," Georgetown Law Dean William Treanor said.

Mr Asiavugwa was committed to issues of social justice, especially for refugees and other marginalised groups, the university said.

He also carried out research on subjects ranging from peace to food security in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan.

Hussein Swaleh, a former Kenyan football administrator, also died in the crash, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed to the BBC.

The head of Kenya's football federation tweeted that it was a "sad day for football".

Mr Swaleh was reportedly returning home after officiating in a CAF Champions League match in Alexandria, Egypt, the CAF said in a statement.

Canada

Image copyright Carleton University Image caption Pius Adesanmi

Canada has confirmed that among the identified victims was Nigerian-born Professor Pius Adesanmi, the director of Carleton University's Institute of African Studies.

"The contributions of Pius Adesanmi to Carleton are immeasurable," said Pauline Rankin, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

"He worked tirelessly to build the Institute of African Studies, to share his boundless passion for African literature and to connect with and support students. He was a scholar and teacher of the highest calibre who leaves a deep imprint on Carleton."

Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president and vice-chancellor of Global Affairs Canada, said: "Pius Adesanmi was a towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship and his sudden loss is a tragedy."

Nigeria's writers, scholars and journalists reacted to the news with "great shock and sadness".

Prof Adesanmi was travelling to Nairobi to take part in a conference organised by the African Union, reports say.

Ethiopia

Sara Gebre Michael was the lead hostess on board the Ethiopian Airlines Flight302.

Prominent Ethiopian artist Tesfaye Mamo, who was her neighbour, told the BBC she was a caring mother, and would be sorely missed.

She is survived by her husband and three children.

Tesfaye also posted images of Sara on his Facebook page.

UK

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Joanna Toole's father said it was "tragic" she would not be able to achieve more with the UN

Joanna Toole, 36, was on board the Boeing 737 Max 8 that crashed shortly after takeoff near Addis Ababa.

Ms Toole was from Exmouth, UK, but was living in Rome, her father Adrian Toole said.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Toole paid tribute to her 15 years working in international animal welfare organisations.

"I'm very proud of what she achieved. It's just tragic that she couldn't carry on to further her career and achieve more."

"She was very well known in her own line of business and we've had many tributes already paid to her," he added.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joseph Waithaka

Joseph Waithaka, 55, was a dual British-Kenyan national.

His son, Ben Kuria, said he was still in shock after hearing that his father, who moved to the UK in 2004, was on board the flight.

Mr Kuria described him as a "generous" man who "loved justice".

Father-of-three Mr Waithaka lived in Hull and worked for the Humberside Probation Trust before returning to live in Kenya in 2015.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sarah Auffret

Another victim was identified as Sarah Auffret, a University of Plymouth graduate and a polar tourism expert.

Ms Auffret was on her way to Nairobi to talk about the Clean Seas project in connection with the UN Environment Assembly this week, according to her Norway-based employers Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO).

"Words cannot describe the sorrow and despair we feel. We have lost a true friend and beloved colleague," the AECO said in a statement.

Ms Auffret also held French citizenship, Norwegian media reported.

Slovakia

Slovak lawmaker Anton Hrnko announced with "deep grief" that his wife Blanka, son Martin and daughter Michala died in the crash. Details of a fourth Slovak have not yet been released.

Russia

Aleksandr Polyakov and his wife Ekaterina worked for Russia's Sberbank bank, local media report.

They were in Africa on holiday, Ria Novosti quoted Sberbank as saying.

A third Russian victim was identified as Sergei Vyalikov.

Norway

Karoline Aadland, 28, was a programme finance co-ordinator for the Norwegian Red Cross.

"Our thoughts are with her next of kin. Our focus is on providing them with assistance in this difficult time," the Norwegian Red Cross tweeted.

Karoline Aadland, 28, was a programme finance co-ordinator for the Norwegian Red Cross.

"Our thoughts are with her next of kin. Our focus is on providing them with assistance in this difficult time," the Norwegian Red Cross tweeted.

Ireland

Image copyright World Food Programme/PA Image caption Michael Ryan

Michael Ryan worked for the UN's World Food Programme.

His projects included creating safe ground for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and assessing the damage to rural roads in Nepal blocked by landslides.

Irish Prime Minister said: "Michael was doing life-changing work in Africa with the World Food Programme."

Details have not yet emerged about victims from China (eight), Italy (eight), the US (eight), France (seven), Egypt (six), Germany (five), India (four), Austria (three), Sweden (three), as well as two each from Spain, Israel, Morocco and Poland, and one from Belgium, Djibouti, Indonesia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, Serbia, Togo, Uganda, Yemen, Nepal and Nigeria.