Image copyright AFP Image caption Kidnappings in Cameroon's Anglophone regions have become frequent

An entire university football team has been kidnapped in the Anglophone region of Cameroon.

The 15 students were abducted by gunmen from the University of Buea, in the southwest of the country, on Wednesday morning.

It is not clear who is responsible for kidnappings, which have become frequent amid tensions between separatist groups and government troops.

On Tuesday, a football coach was kidnapped in Bamenda and later freed.

A member of the women's football squad, Raisa Ajeba, said she was training on the same day the team were kidnapped.

She said as soon as she heard of the abduction, she ran home.

A spokesperson for the Yong Sports Academy in Bamenda and said there was no ransom and they did not know why coach Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso was kidnapped on Tuesday.

A former junior minister of justice, Emmanuel Ngafesen, has also been kidnapped in Bamenda and has not been found yet.

The conflict in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon has been ongoing for two years following protests over a crackdown on spoken English.

Last year the government accused Anglophone separatists of kidnapping nearly 80 schoolchildren.