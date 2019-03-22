Image copyright Anas Sabit-Kaskiya Image caption The two buses collided during the early hours of Friday morning

At least 50 people have died and others were injured after two buses collided in central Ghana.

The crash happened in Kitampo town, 430 km (270 miles) north of the capital Accra, at 0200 GMT on Friday morning, police say.

Emergency services are at the scene rescuing passengers still trapped inside the two vehicles.

Each bus had about 50 passengers on board. One of the vehicles caught fire after the collision.

"Most of the passengers in both vehicles died at the spot. A number of them with varying degrees of injuries have been rushed to hospital," a police spokesperson said.