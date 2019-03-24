Image copyright Reuters Image caption Most of the protesters are on temporary contracts and are calling for better working conditions

Several thousand Moroccan teachers are staging a protest in the capital, Rabat, hours after police dispersed an earlier demonstration.

They are demanding permanent contracts, better working conditions, as well as protesting against the rising cost of living.

Earlier, police in riot gear used water cannon to end an overnight sit-in outside parliament by 15,000 teachers.

Protesters have turned down government proposals to end the dispute.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Police used a water cannon to disperse protesters

The teachers on temporary contracts, who are mostly in their 20s and 30s, have been staging regular strikes over recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, they staged sit-ins at regional academies in different cities.

They earn the same wages as their colleagues on permanent contracts - about 5,000 dirhams (£400) a month - but are demanding full benefits and pension rights.