Image copyright KZN EMS/ Arrive Alive Image caption Some people were reportedly sleeping when the wall collapsed

At least 13 people have died and many injured after a wall collapsed in South Africa at the start of an Easter service at a Pentecostal church.

Emergency services said that 29 people were rushed to hospital after the collapse in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal.

A local police spokesperson linked the tragedy to heavy rainfall in the area around Empangeni on Thursday night.

Local reports said some people had been sleeping when the brick wall fell.

More to follow.