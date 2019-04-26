Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 19-25 April 2019

  • 26 April 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week:

Children react to holy water being sprayed on them Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Christian children react to holy water being sprayed on them by a priest on Palm Sunday.
Four women sitting on the ground in colourful clothes Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And in Kenya, members of the Legio Maria of African Church Mission gather for Easter celebrations in Kibera slum in Nairobi.
Female and male artists sing against a colourful backdrop Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And it's a different celebration in Nigeria as South African and Nigerian artists turn it up for the Gidi Culture Festival in Lagos on Saturday.
Man counting ballots at a desk Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Eyptian electoral workers quietly count ballots at the end of the final day of a referendum on constitutional amendments, in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.
nurse walks across a field carrying medical supplies Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A nurse collects medical supplies delivered by Zipline drones at the New Tafo Government Hospital in eastern Ghana on Tuesday.
Woman runs across burning pit of coals Image copyright RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP
Image caption A woman runs across a burning pit of coals as part of a ritual during the Hindu Thimithi' festival in Durban, South Africa on Friday 19 April.
Children at a bridge, one child jumps Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And in Libya, children have fun near the port of Tripoli on Monday.
men atop a train Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sudanese demonstrators ride atop a train from Atbara, the birthplace of an uprising that toppled Sudanese former President Omar al-Bashir, as they approach the military headquarters in Khartoum on Tuesday.
demonstrator helps paint another one's face Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On that same day, over at the military headquarters, one demonstrator helps paint another's face.
Two men lying on the floor, demonstrating crucifixion Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Senegal, young Christian men take to the floor to demonstrate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Dakar on Good Friday.
two policemen with firing rubber bullets Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption South African police officers fire rubber bullet as they chase protesters in the streets of Johannesburg on Tuesday.
A woman in a hijab and an Algerian flag covering her nose and mouth Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A female protester covers her face with the Algerian flag in Algiers during a demonstration against the government on Friday.

Images: AFP, EPA and Getty Images

Related Topics

Around the BBC