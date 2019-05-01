Image copyright AFP Image caption Semenya's gender has been one of the most intensely debated topics in women sport

Since Mokgadi Caster Semenya shot from being an unknown teenage athlete to become world champion in 2009, her gender, and possible advantages in her biology, have come under fierce scrutiny around the world.

Her upbringing was anything but privileged.

Born on 7 January 1991 in South Africa's Limpopo province, Semenya and her three sisters and brother, were brought up in a remote village not far from the border with Botswana.

Her interest in sport showed early in life, playing football at school, where she also proved that she had raw athletic talent.

She did not, however, have access to the high-end facilities enjoyed by some of her competitors on the world stage.

Yet her athletic achievements have been impressive: a double Olympic gold medallist and three-time world champion over 800m, and a winner of her past 29 races over the distance.

Whenever she runs, she almost always wins.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Caster Semenya (C) won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, followed by Kenya's Margaret Nyairera Wambui (L) and Natoya Goule of Jamaica (R)

The competitions have become a necessary distraction for the 28 year old, especially after being thrust into a media maelstrom after the IAAF publicly, some say insensitively, forced her to undergo a gender test.

The results of the testing carried out 10 years ago have not been made public, although media reports claimed it showed both male and female characteristics, including higher-than-normal levels of testosterone.

Research commissioned by the IAAF showed in 2017 that female athletes with elevated testosterone had "a competitive advantage", claiming that high testosterone was responsible for an improvement in runners' performance of up to 3%.

However those findings have been contested by Semenya and her team.

She has fought publicly against what she sees as a determined plot to erase what she worked so hard to achieve.

Her signature celebration of brushing her shoulders after a win is seen as a way of dismissing the intense scrutiny into her life.

Caster Semenya

Image copyright AFP

"I'm just being Caster. I don't want to be someone who I don't want to be. I don't want to be someone who people wants to be. I just want to be me."

Away from the track, Semenya has partnered with a local organisation to advocate for girls' menstrual health. She also completed her Diploma in Sports Science at North-West University in Potchefstroom in 2018.

Image copyright Caster Semenya/Facebook Image caption Caster Semenya (R) and her wife Violet Raseboya at their wedding in 2017

In 2014 she was awarded The Order of Ikhamanga, given to South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism or sport.

She married her wife, Violet Raseboya, a fellow athlete, in 2017 in a lavish ceremony.

Despite the publicity surrounding her, she remains an intensely private person, although her tweets provide a window, however small, into her current feelings.

"Sometimes it's better to react with no reaction," she tweeted in reaction to losing her appeal against the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning the world athletics governing body will be allowed to restrict testosterone levels in female runners, potentially dealing a huge blow to her future career on the track.