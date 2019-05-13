Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Bashir has not been photographed since he was ousted from power

Sudan has charged ousted President Omar al-Bashir with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters, the public prosecutor said.

The charges came during an investigation into the death of a medic, killed during the protests that led to the end of his rule.

Mr Bashir has not been seen or heard from in public since he was ousted from power on 11 April.

He was later reported to have been moved to a prison in Khartoum.

At the beginning of May he was ordered to appear before a prosecutor for questioning over allegations of money laundering and terror financing.

Mr Bashir had been in power for almost 30 years when, in December, protesters started demanding he resign.

A military council took over and is currently in power but demonstrators are insisting that it hands over to a civilian administration.

Talks between the military and an opposition coalition have been taking place in an effort to establish a joint transitional body to run the country.