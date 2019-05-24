Africa

Africa's top shots: 17-23 May 2019

  • 24 May 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa this week:

LGBT refugees from South Sudan, Uganda and DR Congo walk on the way to their protest to demand their protection at the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 17, 2019. - According to them, they have fled from Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps in northern Kenya to avoid life threatened incidents and stayed in front of UNHCR office building in Nairobi since January. Image copyright YASUYOSHI CHIBA
Image caption On Friday South Sudanese LGBT activists protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi about being threatened in their refugee camps.
Burkinabe director and member of the jury of the Cannes Film Festival Maimouna N'Diaye smiles as she arrives for the screening of the film "Matthias and Maxime" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2019. Image copyright MOD
Image caption Burkinabe film director Maimouna N'Diaye smiles for the paparazzi at the Cannes film festival on Wednesday ahead of judging the competitors for the coveted Palme d'Or award.
A woman casts her vote at the Ndirande Community ground polling centre on May 21, 2019 in Blantyre, southern Malawi, during the country general Elections. - Millions of voters in Malawi cast ballots today in a closely-fought election, with incumbent President battling to hold off two rivals in a race that focused on corruption allegations and economic development. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Tuesday people in Malawi went to the polls to choose their new president.
An Algerian protester reacts during an anti-government demonstration outside La Grande Poste (main post office) in the centre of the capital Algiers on May 17, 2019. - Thousands of Algerians pushed through police tear gas and water cannon in the capital, to rally at the focal point of mass protests against the country's ruling elite. Riot police for hours prevented demonstrators from marching on the iconic central post office, with officials citing security concerns, but they ultimately gave way under pressure from the crowds. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While in Algeria they are doing things differently, by continuing to protest every Friday to demand the whole ruling elite step down.
Sudanese protesters wave flags and flash victory signs as they gather for a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum on May 19, 2019. - Talks between Sudan's ruling military council and protesters are set to resume, army rulers announced, as Islamic movements rallied for the inclusion of sharia in the country's roadmap. ( Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption East of Algeria, Sudanese people have also been protesting for many weeks. On Sunday a protestor flies the country's flag as he also demands a new government...
Sudanese hardline cleric Mohamed Ali Jazuli speaks as supporters of Islamist movements rally in front of the Presidential Palace in downtown Khartoum on May 18, 2019. - Talks between Sudan's ruling military council and protesters are set to resume, army rulers announced, as Islamic movements rallied for the inclusion of sharia in the country's roadmap. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... the next day Islamist movements rally to try and get Sharia included in Sudan's new plans.
A fighter loyal to the Libyan internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) fires a Kalashnikov rifle during clashes against forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, on May 21, 2019 in the Salah al-Din area south of the Libyan capital Tripoli. - Despite a UN embargo, weapons are still flowing into Libya where an assault on the capital by Haftar threatens to escalate into a proxy war between regional powers. Haftar, whose self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) is allied with an administration in eastern Libya, is supported especially by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And Libya is also going through a transition but this one is proving bloody. On Wednesday a fighter loyal to the Government of National Accord holds a smoking gun.
A biker passes by a burned truck on the side of the road in a village near Beoumi on May 17, 2019 after violence erupted between members of the Baoule local community and northern ethnic group Dioula people. Fighting erupted between people of the Baoule and Dioula tribes Wednesday at Beoumi, a town in the centre of the country, after an altercation between a taxi driver and a motorbike taxi operator at a taxi rank, said witness Innocent Koffi, a local farmer. The clashes caused nine deads and 84 injured people including six gendarmes and several houses and vehicles were set ablaze. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And on Friday a girl rides past the aftermath of an altercation which reportedly started between taxi drivers in northern Ivory Coast.

