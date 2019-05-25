Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cyril Ramaphosa taking the oath of office

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to bring about "hope and renewal" as he was inaugurated at a stadium in the capital Pretoria.

The African National Congress (ANC) leader vowed to tackle corruption and rejuvenate the struggling economy.

He was elected earlier this month with a majority of 57.5%, the smallest since the party came to power 25 years ago.

Mr Ramaphosa initially took over from Jacob Zuma in 2018 after Mr Zuma was accused of corruption.

Mr Ramaphosa is the country's fourth democratically elected president since apartheid ended in 1994.

"This is a defining moment for a young nation like ours," the president said in his speech in front of 32,000 people at the rugby stadium in Pretoria.

"There shall no longer be any person in this land who will be unable to meet their basic needs," he promised.