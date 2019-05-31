Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 May 2019

  • 31 May 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa this week:

Smiling drummers in matching, colourful clothes - Wednesday 29 May 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Drummers perform at the swearing in of the new governor of Lagos state in Nigeria on Wednesday.
Women cast their ballots - Sunday 26 May 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While in Gweru, delegates from Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) cast their ballots to elect a new party president on Sunday...
A group of people gathered around a bonfire - Monday 27 May 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The night is long for the MDC delegates, who await the results into the early morning hours of Monday.
A soldier at Malawi President Peter Mutharika swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday 28 May 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A soldier sports some striking military fatigues in Malawi, as President Peter Mutharika took the oath of office in Blantyre on Tuesday.
Protester, carrying a placard and a flower, stands in front of a long line of police officers Image copyright EPA
Image caption A protester wrapped in the Algerian flag and holding a red flower and a placard stands in front of policemen during a demonstration calling for the departure of the government in Algiers on Friday.
river covered in water hyacinth as far as the eye can see Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption This photo taken on Friday shows how water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic plant, is spreading aggressively through the entire Lagos coastline in Nigeria and across riverine communities in the country, causing serious problems for fishermen and making transportation difficult.
A man and his donkey cross a dried up river - Friday 24 May 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A man walks his donkey across the dried-up Merille River in northern Kenya on Friday.
Man and a horse in water - Friday 24 May 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption While an Egyptian man jumps into the river with his horse to cool off as temperature in Cairo rises to 45 Celsius on Friday.
Young men fire heavy machine guns - Saturday 25 May 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A heated exchange of gunfires ensues in Libya between fighters loyal to the internationally recognised government and forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, in Tripoli on Saturday...
Young men play basketball - Monday 27 May 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While on the other side of Tripoli, Libyan youngsters jump high as they play a game of basketball on Monday.
Planes in the sky above the stadium - Saturday 25 May 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also soaring are planes flying past at the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as South African president at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.
Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community stand and give a statement - Friday 24 May 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The high hopes of Kenya's LGBTQ community are dashed as the High Court refused to scrap laws criminalising homosexuality on Friday.
woman paints another woman's face to look like an injury - Saturday 25 May 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A woman has make-up applied to her face to look like an injury to protest against violence against women in Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday.

