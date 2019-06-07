Image copyright Reuters Image caption There are estimated to be 1,600 lions in Kruger National Park

A group of 14 lions has been spotted roaming near a mine in north-east South Africa, prompting warnings from local officials.

The pride was seen near Phalaborwa Foskor mine, just west of Kruger National Park near the Mozambique border.

Rangers are monitoring the animals, and authorities plan to capture them and release them back into the reserve.

Limpopo province officials warned civilians to "be alert at all times".

Kruger National Park is one of the biggest game reserves in Africa, covering an area of 19,485 sq km (7,523 sq miles).

The area is largely fenced off, and it is unclear how the lions left the park.

News of the lions on the loose comes the day after a leopard at Kruger National Park killed a two-year-old boy.

The exact circumstances of his death remain unclear. In a statement, the park said rangers had killed the leopard.

