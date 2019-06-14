Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 7-13 June 2019

  • 14 June 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and Africans elsewhere this week:

Models take to the catwalk during Dakar Fashion Week in the Senegalese capital. Image copyright Nur Photo/Getty Images
Image caption Models take to the catwalk over the course of Dakar Fashion Week which ended on Sunday...
A models seen on the catwalk during Dakar Fashion Week in the Senegalese capital. Image copyright NurPhoto/Getty Images
Image caption This design is the work of Queen Tawa from Congo-Brazzaville
South Africa supporters react prior the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Spain and South Africa, on 8 June 8, 2019, in France. Image copyright AFP
Image caption These young football fans were at South Africa's match against Spain at the Fifa Women's World Cup in France on Saturday
Nigerian supporters cheer their team ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup Group A football match between Norway and Nigeria, on 8 June 2019, in France. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, Nigeria fans cheered their side on against Norway but their side eventually lost 3-0
A Greenpeace environmental activist carries a coffin during a protest in Nairobi on 12 June against a coal fired electricity plant planned for the coastal town of Lam.u Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Wednesday, environmental campaigners in Nairobi protested against the construction of a Chinese-backed coal plant that would increase Kenya's greenhouse gas emissions by 700%
A family wear traditional clothing and pose for a photo on the beach at Marsa Matruh in Egypt on 8 June. Image copyright EPA
Image caption As temperatures soared in Egypt on Saturday, this family got dressed up for a photo shoot at the beach
Traditional chiefs from the Niger-Delta region are seen during a celebration marking the new Democracy Day in Abuja on 12 June. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Nigeria on Wednesday, traditional rulers from the Niger-Delta region took part in Democracy Day celebrations in the capital Abuja
Vendors stand behind a display of pastries at O'Merveilles in Touba, Senegal, on 10 June. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Staff prepareed to serve customers at the O'Merveilles bakery in the Senegalese town of Touba on Monday
Two activists pose with a rainbow flag as they celebrate outside Botswana High Court in Gaborone on 11 June. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Botswana, LGBTQ rights campaigners celebrated the High Court's decision to decriminalise homosexuality, overturning colonial-era laws
A woman clasps her hands together as she sits at a Greyhound bus station in San Antonio, Texas, on 11 June. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And on Tuesday, a woman waited at a bus station in San Antonio in the US state of Texas, where migrants from Congo and Angola have been arriving from Mexico

Pictures from Reuters, AFP, EPA and Nur Photo.

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC