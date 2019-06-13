Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Bashir has not been seen publicly since his arrest in April

Former Sudan president Omar al-Bashir has been charged with corruption by the country's state prosecutor.

The charges are related to laws on "suspected illicit wealth and emergency orders", the public prosecutor's office said without giving more details.

The military ousted the long-time president in April following months of protests against him.

It comes as the head of the ruling military council held talks with the senior US diplomat for Africa.

The military said it hoped the US could "play a positive role" after the meeting between Tibor Nagy, the US assistant secretary of state for Africa, and Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Mr Bashir was overthrown and arrested on 11 April after three decades of authoritarian rule. He has not been seen publicly since he was detained.

In May he was charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters.

Pro-democracy protesters have been demanding a return to civilian government - but talks with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) broke down after dozens of protesters were killed in a crackdown on a protest sit-in on 3 June.

Doctors say 118 people died in the recent violence, while officials say there were fewer fatalities - putting the number at 61.

Since then much of the country has been shut down after the opposition called for an open-ended strike.