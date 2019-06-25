Image copyright Ethiopian TV Image caption Gen Seare Mekonnen's death was confirmed by TV channels

Ethiopia has held a memorial for the army chief of staff, Gen Seare Mekonnen, who was shot dead in an alleged coup attempt on Saturday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed joined soldiers at a ceremony in Addis Ababa to honour the general, a key ally.

The assassination was reportedly part of a coup attempt in the Amhara region.

Officials say the alleged attacker, the general's bodyguard, is being treated for his injuries - contradicting an earlier claim that he was dead.

In a statement on state media on Monday evening, Ethiopian federal police apologised for having earlier said that the bodyguard had killed himself.

The latest statement from the police said the bodyguard, who has not been named, was being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital. It is not clear if the bodyguard's injuries were self-inflicted.

Confusion has surrounded his condition, with the claim that he had killed himself contradicting initial reports that he had been arrested after killing Gen Seare and another general, Gezai Abera, on Saturday.

Gen Abera was honoured alongside Gen Seare at Tuesday's memorial service in Addis Ababa. The ceremony took place at a large venue in the Ethiopian capital, amid a heavy security presence.

The internet has been shut down across the country, days after services resumed following an unexplained blackout of more than a week.

The governor of Amhara, Ambachew Mekonnen, and another two officials were also killed in a separate attack over the weekend, in what the government describes as an attempt to seize power in the northern region.

Amhara has faced security problems and demands for greater autonomy from the central government.

The suspected ringleader of the failed coup attempt was shot dead on Monday, police said.

Brig Gen Asaminew Tsige was reportedly killed as he attempted to escape from his hideout in the regional capital, Bahir Dar.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged Ethiopians to unite against "evil" forces set on dividing the country. The weekend's assassinations represent the biggest challenge yet to his year-old government, which has undertaken sweeping reforms to the security apparatus.

The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza says there is clearly still significant opposition within the military to the prime minister's style of leadership.

The US, a key ally of Ethiopia, has condemned the unrest, saying it was probably linked to "vestiges of the old regime" unhappy with Mr Abiy's reforms.

What has been Mr Abiy's record in office?

Since his election last year, Mr Abiy has transformed Ethiopia.

He has moved to end political repression by releasing political prisoners, removing bans on opposition political parties and overseeing the prosecution of officials accused of human rights abuses. He has also restored diplomatic relations with Ethiopia's long-time adversary, Eritrea.

But his reforms have taken on powerful interest groups in the military and the ruling coalition.

Mr Abiy survived a grenade attack at a rally a year ago on Sunday, which killed two people and left more than 100 injured.

Africa's oldest independent country, Ethiopia is also the continent's second most populous after Nigeria, with 102.5 million inhabitants from more than 80 different ethnic groups.

A transfer hub for long-haul air travel, it has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, but a vast number of young Ethiopians are without work.

Who was the alleged ringleader?

Gen Asaminew was Amhara's regional security chief, and was said to have a significant following among young people.

He was among a group of high-ranking military officers released from prison early last year when the government moved to free political detainees in response to public pressure.

The general had been in custody for nine years for allegedly plotting a coup.

Why did the alleged coup take place?

While details of the coup are still emerging, news of Gen Asaminew's alleged bid for power was not a surprise for some Ethiopians.

Gen Asaminew is a member of the Amhara, the country's second largest ethic group.

He had a reputation for hardline ethnic nationalism and had previously called for the Amhara people to have greater autonomy.

Earlier this month, in a video on social media, he had also openly advised the Amhara to arm themselves.

Gen Asaminew had a bad relationship with the Tigray regional government as well.

The government claimed that Gen Seare and Gen Abera had been killed because they came from the minority Tigray ethnic group.