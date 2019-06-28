Africa

Africa's top shots: 21-27 June 2019

  • 28 June 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week:

Sudanese men share a meal in the shallows waters of the Tuti island, where the Blue and White Nile merge in Khartoum, on June 24, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Monday a group of Sudanese friends get a footspa while dining in the shallow water where the Blue and White Nile merge in Khartoum.
- A man leaves the polling booth prior to voting on June 22, 2019 at a polling station in Nouakchott during the presidential election in Mauritania. - Voters in the West African state of Mauritania went to the polls on June 22, 2019 after a campaign dominated by the country's economy and appeals to preserve its hard-won stability. Image copyright SIA KAMBOU
Image caption On Saturday a man emerges from the privacy of a voting booth in Nouakchott, Mauritania during the presidential election.
A woman reacts as thousands of people gathered to attend the rally of the leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo's political party Movement for the Liberation of the Congo (MLC) Jean-Pierre Bemba as he returns to the DR Congo on June 23, 2019, in Kinshasa. - Former Vice President Bemba spent ten years in the International Criminal Court (ICC) prison for crimes committed by his troops in Central African Republic. He was then cleared and released on appeal. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Meanwhile in the Democratic Republic of Congo, six months after their own election, thousands gather in Kinshasa to welcome back opposition politician Jean-Pierre Bemba after he was cleared of war crimes by the International Criminal Court.
A man poses for a "selfie" photo with a cell phone while having a miniature Sudanese flag placed on his forehead with a plastic suction cap as he awaits the arrival of the deputy head of Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, during a rally in the village of Abraq, about 60 kilometers northwest of Khartoum, on June 22, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And the Sudanese are still waiting for their election after the military ousted the president. This man is awaiting the arrival of the deputy head of the transition military council at a rally on Saturday near Khartoum.
Cameroon's midfielder Raissa Feudjio (L) vies with England's midfielder Jill Scott during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between England and Cameroon, on June 23, 2019, at the Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Sunday Cameroon's Raissa Feujio vies with England's Jill Scott in possibly the most controversial Women's World Cup match ever played - Fifa is investigating Cameroon for team misconduct.
Nigeria's defender Kenneth Omeruo (2nd-L) celebrates his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Nigeria and Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium on June 26 , 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Meanwhile, Nigeria's men's team's Kenneth Omeruo gets a group hug on Wednesday after scoring against Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Madagascar's players celebrate their goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Guinea and Madagascar at Alexandria Stadium on June 22, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The celebration after Madagascar's goal against Guinea on Saturday is more intriguing.
Sudanese wrestlers fight during a traditional Nuba wrestling match at the Haj Youssef stadium in the district of Khartoum on June 21, 2019. - Originating in the Nuba mountains, the sport has become wildly popular country-wide in recent years. The Sudanese Nuba wrestling federation organizes matches every Friday that attract hundreds of people. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And wrestlers are caught on camera mid-flight, mid-fight on Khartoum on Friday.
