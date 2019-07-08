Image copyright AFP Image caption Bosco Ntaganda was convicted of leading a brutal campaign in eastern DR Congo

A former rebel leader has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Democratic Republic of Congo by judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Bosco Ntaganda, nicknamed "Terminator", was convicted of 18 counts, including murder, rape and using child soldiers.

The crimes included babies being disembowelled or having their heads smashed, judges said.

He becomes the fourth person convicted by the ICC since its creation in 2002.

His lawyers had argued that Ntaganda was a victim, having also been recruited as a child soldier.

Ntaganda surrendered at the US embassy in DR Congo in 2013.

Analysts said it was an act of self-preservation, motivated by the danger he was in after losing a power-struggle within his M23 rebel group.

Who is Bosco Ntaganda?

Born in 1973, grew up in Rwanda

Fled to DR Congo as a teenager after attacks on fellow ethnic Tutsis

At 17, he began his fighting days - alternating between being a rebel and a soldier, in both Rwanda and DR Congo

2006: Indicted by the ICC for allegedly recruiting child soldiers

In charge of troops who carried out 2008 Kiwanji massacre of 150 people

2009: Integrated into Congolese national army and made a general

2012: Defects from the army, sparking a new rebellion which forces 800,000 from their homes

2013: Surrenders to US embassy in Kigali, after splits in his rebel group

What did he do?

A three-judge bench found Ntaganda guilty on all 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the mineral rich eastern region of Ituri between 2002 and 2003.

Ntaganda, 45, was a "key leader" who gave orders to "target and kill civilians" judge Robert Fremr said in the ruling.

Prosecutors had said Ntaganda was key in planning and running operations for the Union of Congolese Patriots (UCP) rebels and its military wing, the Patriotic Forces for the Liberation of Congo (FPLC).

He was found to be responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator for rape and sexual slavery. The judges also ruled that he personally killed a Catholic priest, while the fighters he commanded ran rampage in the region.

The crimes took place when Ntaganda served as the deputy chief of general staff of Thomas Lubanga - who was the leader of UPC rebel group. He was convicted by the ICC in 2012.

The judges also found Ntaganda guilty of crimes involving recruiting child soldiers, including young girls.