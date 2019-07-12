Africa

Africa's top shots: 5-11 July 2019

  • 12 July 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week:

A model presents a creation by local designers during a fashion show in Durban, on July 6, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Saturday a model struts her stuff in a fashion show in the South African city of Durban...
A model presents a creation by local designers during a fashion show in Durban, on July 6, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... the pageant showcased creations by local designers.
Sudanese protestors celebrate in the streets of Khartoum after ruling generals and protest leaders announced they have reached an agreement on the disputed issue of a new governing body on July 5, 2019. - The landmark agreement came after two days of talks following the collapse of the previous round of negotiations in May over who should lead the new ruling body -- a civilian or soldier. "The two sides agreed on establishing a sovereign council with a rotating military and civilian (presidency) for a period of three years or little more," African Union mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt told reporters. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption It was celebration time for protesters in Sudan's capital city Khartoum on Friday...
Sudanese protestors celebrate in the streets of Khartoum after ruling generals and protest leaders announced they have reached an agreement on the disputed issue of a new governing body on July 5, 2019. - The landmark agreement came after two days of talks following the collapse of the previous round of negotiations in May over who should lead the new ruling body -- a civilian or soldier. "The two sides agreed on establishing a sovereign council with a rotating military and civilian (presidency) for a period of three years or little more," African Union mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt told reporters. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... ruling generals and protest leaders announced they had reached an agreement to share power...
Sudanese people celebrate in the streets of Khartoum after ruling generals and protest leaders announced they have reached an agreement on the disputed issue of a new governing body on July 5, 2019. - The landmark agreement came after two days of talks following the collapse of the previous round of negotiations in May over who should lead the new ruling body -- a civilian or soldier. "The two sides agreed on establishing a sovereign council with a rotating military and civilian (presidency) for a period of three years or little more," African Union mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt told reporters Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... and hold elections in three years, as the protesters had demanded. However the deal has still not been signed...
Khadom, the mother of Al-Moez visits the tomb of her son, killed when a bullet pierced the window of his workplace and lodged itself in his heart during an anti-government demonstration in the Sudanese capital Khartoum in April, on July 9, 2019. - Like dozens of others who lost a son, uncle or brother, Al-Moez' family has paid a high price for Sudan's revolution that toppled its longtime autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir in April. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... on Tuesday, a mother mourns her son who was killed during anti-government protests in Khartoum.
A Senegal supporter cheers during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter final football match between Senegal and Benin at the 30 June stadium in Cairo on July 9, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And hands were also wide open for one Senegal football fan at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday. They won 1-0 against Benin to reach the semi-finals.
A Nigeria supporter cheers during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at Cairo international stadium on July 9, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... It was a win for Nigeria fans too, 2-1 against South Africa...
The VAR station is pictured during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at Cairo international stadium on July 9, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... that South African goal was originally ruled offside but the video assistant referee (VAR) allowed it.
Bananas are stored in a storage at the area of Atikilt Tera, in Addis Ababa on July 2, 2019. - Global demand for agricultural products is projected to grow by 15 percent over the coming decade, while agricultural productivity growth is expected to increase slightly faster, causing inflation-adjusted prices of the major agricultural commodities to remain at or below their current levels, according to an annual report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development 5OECD) and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Further south in Ethiopia, a store of bananas catches the light.
A man part group of asylum seekers, mostly from African countries, waits for a negotiation commission to walk out El Chaparral port of entry during a protest in Tijuana, Baja California state on July 9, 2019, northwestern Mexico. - Asylum seekers claimed that Mexican migration officers were selling spots on the line to get an interview with US migration authorities. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also on Tuesday, a man awaited a much more serious fate as a group of African asylum seekers in north-western Mexico waits to enter the US....
A man part group of asylum seekers, mostly from African countries, checks his phone as he waits for a negotiation commission to walk out El Chaparral port of entry during a protest in Tijuana, Baja California state on July 9, 2019, northwestern Mexico. - Asylum seekers claimed that Mexican migration officers were selling spots on the line to get an interview with US migration authorities. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... Asylum seekers claimed Mexican migration officials were selling spots in the line to get an interview with US migration authorities.
People gather at the beach in Egypt's northern coastal city of Alexandria on July 5, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption and it was that Friday feeling in Alexandria, Egypt on... well, Friday.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, Nur Photo and Anadolu Agency

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC