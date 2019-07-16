Image caption Hodan Nalayeh relocated to Kismayo last year

Somalia's government has announced that it will award a prize in honour of journalist Hodan Nalayeh who was killed in an attack by Islamist militants.

The annual Hodan Nalayeh prize will be awarded to "outstanding" individuals from the Somali diaspora.

Nalayeh, who grew up in Canada, returned to Somalia last year to highlight positive stories about her country of birth.

She was among 26 people killed by al-Shabab militants in Kismayo on Friday.

Nalayeh, who was nine months pregnant, and her husband were killed when the gunmen stormed a hotel where regional politicians and clan elders were discussing forthcoming regional elections.

Nalayeh has been credited with showing a different side to Somalia to the stories of civil war, militancy and famine.

Her desire to focus on the positive and ultimately inspire young Somalis around the world to help rebuild the country made her famous - and her death in Friday's attack has prompted an outpouring of grief.

In honour of her "inspirational life" Somalia's foreign ministry will "recognise an outstanding individual who made a positive contribution from the Somali diaspora", it said on Twitter.