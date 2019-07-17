Sudan junta and civilians sign power-sharing deal

Sudan's ruling military council and opposition leaders have signed a power-sharing accord after all-night talks to end the crisis.

It is a "historic moment" for the country, the deputy head of Sudan's ruling military council, AFP news agency reports Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo as saying.

The agreement will eventually lead to a civilian administration.

The military seized power in April after deposing long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

