Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 July 2019

  • 19 July 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and Africans elsewhere this week:

A man brushes off dust from a sarcophagus, part of a new discovery near the Bent Pyramid, about 40km (25 miles) south of Cairo, on 13 July 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Saturday in Egypt, dust is brushed off a recently discovered sarcophagus about 40km (25 miles) from the capital, Cairo.
Presentational white space
11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater of the United States advances to Round 4 of the 2019 Corona Open J-Bay on 13 July 2019 in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Seen on the same day, this surfer takes to the waves at the Corona Open J-Bay event in South Africa.
Team Egypt competes at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on 17 July 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Synchronised swimmers representing Egypt keep time at the World Swimming Championships in South Korea on Wednesday.
Presentational white space
Tunisia's forward Anice Badri controls the ball during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations third place play-off against Nigeria in Cairo on 17 July 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day at the Africa Cup of Nations, the football momentarily obscures the face of Tunisia's Anice Badri to comic effect.
Presentational white space
Three schoolgirls walks home in a countryside village of Sierra Leone on 12 July 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Sierra Leone, three school friends walking through the rain share an umbrella as they head home on Friday.
Presentational white space
Actors perform the musical comedy "Moulouk el-Tawaef" at the International Festival of Carthage in Tunis on 15 July 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A musical comedy, called Moulouk el-Tawaef, is performed at Tunisia's annual International Festival of Carthage on Monday.
Presentational white space
French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura performs on stage at the Francofolies Music Festival in La Rochelle on 12 July 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura took to the stage on Friday at the Francofolies Music Festival in south-western France.
Presentational white space
Sudanese protesters are seen in the capital Khartoum's northern district of Bahri on 13 July 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Saturday, protesters took to the streets again in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, where the ruling military council and opposition leaders signed a power-sharing accord days later.
Presentational white space
Swifts fly above rooftops at sunset on 14 July 2019 in London, England. According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Bird, swifts start their return journey to Africa in mid-July, before nights become too cool. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The next, swifts are seen flying over London's rooftops at sunset as their yearly migration back to the African continent begins.

Pictures from Reuters, Getty Images and AFP

