Image copyright TEWAHDO Image caption Antonios has been known to criticise the Eritrean government

In an unprecedented move, Eritrean bishops in the Orthodox church have excommunicated their former patriarch, Abune Antonios.

Antonios, who was the head of the church until 2006, was accused of heresy in a statement signed by six bishops.

He has for a long time been a critic of the government and was deposed and put under house arrest 13 years ago.

His followers accuse the government of interfering in church affairs.

Orthodox Christians make up one of the main religious groups within Eritrea.

Only four religious groups are allowed to operate in the country; the Eritrean Orthodox, Evangelical Lutheran and Catholic churches, and Sunni Islam.

The government regards other religious groups as instruments of foreign governments.

Eritrea became an independent state in 1993, and has been under President Isaias Afwerki's rule ever since.

His critics accuse him of leading a repressive state, but his supporters deny this.

What is heresy?

The Oxford English Dictionary defines heresy as "religious opinion or doctrine maintained in opposition, or held to be contrary, to the 'catholic' or orthodox doctrine of the Christian Church".

It's a controversial term with negative connotations as critics say it is an example of religious intolerance and repression and used to silence free discussion.

Thousands were burned at the stake for heresy in the 11th and 12th Centuries in Europe for beliefs the Roman Catholic church deemed to be in contradiction with their teachings.

In 1478 the Spanish Inquisition was established to identify heretics among those who had converted from Judaism and Islam to Catholicism. Over three centuries thousands were executed and hundreds of thousands prosecuted for heresy.