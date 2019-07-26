Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 19-25 July 2019

  • 26 July 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and Africans elsewhere this week:

A young woman has make-up applied to her face. Her eyes are closed, and the background is a vivid blue. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A contestant has her make-up applied backstage at Miss World South Sudan in Juba on Sunday.
Sudanese activist Eythar Gubara holds her hands up to the eyes of a large, painted face on a wall. Her expression is thoughtful. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day in neighbouring Sudan, activist Eythar Gubara is pictured in front of a mural of killed protester Mohamed Mattar, whose death sparked the #BlueforSudan awareness campaign on social media.
People sit and stand by pillars with street art portraits 22 July 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Portraits of late Nigerian musician Fatai Rolling Dollar (centre) and festival dancers adorn pillars under Lagos's Obalende bridge, seen on Monday.
Keziah Jones sings into a microphone. His eyes are closed and he wears a yellow, wide-brimmed hat tipped forward. The background is a vivid purple. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Also on Monday, Nigerian singer-songwriter Keziah Jones performs on stage at the Blue Balls Festival in Switzerland.
A woman carries several wooden chairs on her head on a street. She is looking directly at the camera. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, a woman carries handcrafted chairs to be sold.
A swimmer in a purple costume is seen underwater. An unusual reflection makes it look like there are two of her. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmarker competes in the World Swimming Championships on Monday.
A child holds on to the edge of temporary swimming pool in the Manshiyat Naser, a poor area of Egypt's capital city, Cairo. Image copyright EPA
Image caption As temperatures in Egypt reach higher than 40C, this boy in Cairo cools off in a portable swimming pool on Wednesday.
Two Netball players stand next to the net, watching the ball go in. They are both reaching upwards and looking intently at the ball. Image copyright PA
Image caption Malawi and Uganda compete at the Netball World Cup match in England on Friday. Malawi went on to place sixth overall in the tournament won by New Zealand.
A Senegal supporter whose face is painted in the colours of the country's flag cheers ahead of the match. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, Senegal fans were in high spirits as their team took on Algeria at the African Cup of Nations in Egypt...
Algeria fans smile and gesture in Bordeaux's Place de la Victoire in Bordeaux. One person holds a flare up, turning the air red. Image copyright NurPhoto/Getty Images
Image caption But Algeria won the match 1-0, sparking celebrations at home in north Africa and here in the French city of Bordeaux too.
