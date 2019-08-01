Africa

Abdirahman Omar Osman: Mogadishu mayor dies after suicide bombing

  • 1 August 2019
Mogadishu Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mayor of Mogadishu Abdirahman Omar Osman died from his injuries in Doha

The mayor of Somalia's capital Mogadishu has died after being wounded in a suicide bombing that killed at least six other people last week.

The female bomber blew herself up inside the office of Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman during a security meeting.

The mayor passed away from his injuries in Doha, Qatar, where he was receiving treatment, a spokesman for the Somali president's office said.

Militant Islamist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Its apparent target was the new UN special envoy to Somalia, James Swan, a US citizen.

However, Mr Swan had already left the building after meeting the mayor on 24 July.

It is unclear how the bomber managed to enter the heavily guarded building.

Other victims included high-ranking local officials.

Al-Shabab seeks to overthrow Somalia's central government and has been carrying out regular attacks in Mogadishu, despite the heavy presence of African Union peacekeepers and US-trained Somali troops.

The group is affiliated with al-Qaeda and remains a powerful presence in rural Somalia.