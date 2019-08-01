Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mayor of Mogadishu Abdirahman Omar Osman died from his injuries in Doha

The mayor of Somalia's capital Mogadishu has died after being wounded in a suicide bombing that killed at least six other people last week.

The female bomber blew herself up inside the office of Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman during a security meeting.

The mayor passed away from his injuries in Doha, Qatar, where he was receiving treatment, a spokesman for the Somali president's office said.

Militant Islamist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Its apparent target was the new UN special envoy to Somalia, James Swan, a US citizen.

However, Mr Swan had already left the building after meeting the mayor on 24 July.

It is unclear how the bomber managed to enter the heavily guarded building.

Other victims included high-ranking local officials.

Al-Shabab seeks to overthrow Somalia's central government and has been carrying out regular attacks in Mogadishu, despite the heavy presence of African Union peacekeepers and US-trained Somali troops.

The group is affiliated with al-Qaeda and remains a powerful presence in rural Somalia.