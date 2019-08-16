Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 9 - 15 August 2019

  • 16 August 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa, and of Africans elsewhere, this week:

Two men sit together on one of many fishing boats painted in colourful motifs. Image copyright Anadolu Agency
Image caption Two friends sit and chat on a fishing boat on the shore of Mauritania's capital, Nouakchott, on Sunday.
Presentational white space
A close shot of a shark's head. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Thursday, this ragged-tooth shark is on the prowl in Cape Town's Two Oceans Aquarium.
Presentational white space
Molten lava cracks and bubbles red. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Lava glows inside the crater of Nyiragongo volcano, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Friday.
Presentational white space
A guard is seen in profile. The colours of his uniform match the Zimbabwean flag seen in the background. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Monday, members of Zimbabwe's presidential guard mark Heroes' Day in the capital, Harare.
Presentational white space
Zozibini Tunzi smiles and clutches her chest as the winner's tiara is laid on her head. Image copyright Gallo Images
Image caption Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss South Africa 2019 in Pretoria on Friday. She has won praise from other young women in the country for choosing to wear her hair short and natural.
Presentational white space
Jennifer Lopez holds a pair of money gun aloft and sprays the notes into the air. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday, US singer Jennifer Lopez sprays fake notes from money guns during her first performance in Egypt.
Presentational white space
People and cars are seen on the road next to a minibus painted with a portrait of DJ Arafat. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A painting of DJ Arafat adorns this minibus in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, on Wednesday. Two days earlier, the 33-year-old singer known for popularising coupé-décalé dance music was killed in road accident.
Presentational white space
A close shot of a giant tortoise's head. Image copyright Anadolu Agency
Image caption On Saturday, a happy-looking tortoise is photographed on Changuu Island in Zanzibar, Tanzania.
Presentational white space
A young girl wearing a blue hijab and red bow cups her hands in prayers. Image copyright Anadolu Agency
Image caption This girl in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, is one of millions across the continent who took part in Eid Al-Adha prayers on Sunday.
Presentational white space
Egyptian Muslims perform the Eid Al-Adha morning prayer in capital Cairo on 11 August 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The Muslim festival commemorates when God appeared to Ibrahim in a dream and told him to sacrifice his son but before the sacrifice goes ahead, God provides a lamb to be sacrificed instead.
Presentational white space
Sheep are seen at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 10 August. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption As a result, people also celebrate the festival by sacrificing an animal, like these sheep seen at a livestock market in Somalia the day before.
Presentational white space
Tunisian women dressed traditional clothes gather in the capital, Tunis. Image copyright Anadolu Agency
Image caption On Tuesday, National Women's Day in Tunisia celebrates the gains of women's rights legislation in recent years.
Presentational white space
Dancers in matching outfits dance on stage with colourful strobe light behind them. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Performers open proceedings on Saturday at the Women's AfroBasket tournament in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.
Presentational white space
A man rides a bike between coconut palms in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Image copyright Anadolu Agency
Image caption And on Thursday, a man rides his bicycle between coconut palms in Abidjan.
Presentational white space

Pictures from Reuters, Gallo Images, EPA, Anadolu Agency, Getty Images and AFP

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC