Is Africa the future for the Catholic church?

In a few days time Pope Francis will visit Southern Africa. He will go to Mozambique, and the island nations of Madagascar and Mauritius. It will be his fourth trip to the continent, double the number that his predecessor made during his time in office. So why Africa so important to the church?

Africa has the fastest growing Catholic population in the world. Latest figures show the Catholic community on the continent is growing at 25 times the rate that it is in Europe.

In fact Western Europe, once regarded as the heartland of Christianity, has become one of the world's most secular regions according to the Pew research centre. Many of those who do identify as Christian do not regularly attend church.

By contrast in Africa Christianity is growing across denominations, and the Pew centre predicts that by 2060 more than four in ten Christians will call sub-Saharan Africa home.

A Pope from the Global South

Pope Francis is the first from what's known as the global south: that's a term used to describe low and middle income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The Argentinean has gained a reputation as a pope for the disenfranchised, and made a point of focussing on countries that the church may not have done in the past.

Take for example the number of African countries he has visited: Pope Francis has been to five since he became leader of the Catholic faithful in 2013, and this visit will bring that number to eight. His predecessor Pope Benedict XVI visited three African countries during the eight years he headed the church.

Pope Francis has also shown concern for some of the complex issues affecting the continent, from climate change to inequality. On a 2015 visit to Kenya he visited the Kangemi slum on the outskirts of the capital Nairobi, and spoke out about what he called "new forms of colonialism". He told the gathered crowd that he wanted to "denounce the injustices which you suffer'', and referred to slums as "wounds" inflicted by the elite.

Promoting religious tolerance, particularly between Christians and the continent's other rapidly growing faith Islam, has been another focus. In 2015 he visited the Central African Republic, his first to a conflict zone. Fighting in the country had taken on a religious form, devastating both Muslim and Christian communities. Pope Francis held a mass and visited a mosque in the capital Bangui, telling worshipers that "Christians and Muslims are brothers."

He has said on more than one occasion that he wants to visit South Sudan to try and bolster peace efforts in the country. In April he invited the formerly warring leaders Salva Kiir and Reik Machar to a retreat where he kissed their feet, and prayed for peace.

Changing axis of the global church

Pope Francis's choice of cardinals, who are some of the most powerful men in the church, arguably reflects the growing importance of Africa. Although the majority have been from Europe and South America, Pope Francis has appointed 10 African cardinals, compared to Pope Benedict XVI who appointed six.

Nearly half the world's Catholics are still in America - North, Central and South. But if growth is where the future lies, consider the following figures from the CARA research centre in 2015: the Catholic population had grown by 57% since 1980, with Europe's growing by just 6% in that period. The number of Catholics in Africa grew by 283% in the same time.

With that in mind, it is easy to see why some argue that if demography were destiny, the future of the Catholic church lies in Africa.